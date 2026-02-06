MCC Chennai to run ARAN campaign against sexual harassment from Feb 9-11
The Federal is the media partner of the event that includes interactive sessions and panel discussions; a rally will be held at Chennai's Elliot’s Beach on Feb 7
The Madras Christian College (MCC), Chennai, through its Department of Journalism, will be organising a three-day student-led public relations campaign titled ARAN: Fortifying the Future. The event aims to raise awareness on sexual harassment across educational institutions, workplaces, public spaces and digital platforms.
The Federal is the media partner of the event, to be held from February 9-11 at the MCC campus.
On the agenda are interactive sessions, outreach programmes, panel discussions and cultural competitions. Speakers include Tambaram ADCP S Prabakaran, Frontline Editor Vaishna Roy, and Supreme Court advocate Sathya Kumar, among others.
As part of the initiative, a public awareness rally will be organised at Chennai's Elliot’s Beach on Saturday (February 7), with around 150 students and volunteers expected to participate. Through placards, slogans and direct interaction with the public, the rally will focus on existing laws, legal protections and reporting mechanisms, while also emphasising solidarity with survivors and discouraging victim-blaming.
Event agenda
Day one of the main event will centre on sensitising students on issues such as consent, personal boundaries, workplace Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) and digital harassment, through sessions led by guest speakers.
On day two, outreach programmes will target different age groups and social settings. School students from Classes 5 to 8 will be introduced to concepts of good touch-bad touch and personal safety, while workplace sessions will simplify the POSH Act for working professionals. A parallel outreach programme at a Chennai college will use skits and interactive activities to engage students.
Day three will feature panel discussions addressing questions on reporting, prevention and response mechanisms, along with cultural and learning and development competitions involving participants from 30 colleges.