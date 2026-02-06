MCC Chennai to run ARAN campaign against sexual harassment from Feb 9-11

The Madras Christian College (MCC), Chennai, through its Department of Journalism, will be organising a three-day student-led public relations campaign titled ARAN: Fortifying the Future. The event aims to raise awareness on sexual harassment across educational institutions, workplaces, public spaces and digital platforms.

The Federal is the media partner of the event, to be held from February 9-11 at the MCC campus.

On the agenda are interactive sessions, outreach programmes, panel discussions and cultural competitions. Speakers include Tambaram ADCP S Prabakaran, Frontline Editor Vaishna Roy, and Supreme Court advocate Sathya Kumar, among others.