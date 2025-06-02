JEE Advanced 2025 results: Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks

Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE advanced, results of which were announced on Monday (June 2).

“A total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) held on May 18. In the exam, 54378 candidates have qualified,” a senior official said.

“Out of the total qualified candidates, 9,404 are female candidates,” he added.

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks.

Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.

Check scorecards

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards and the final answer keys on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” link.

Log in using your roll number and date of birth.

View and download your scorecard for future reference.

Toppers share

Toppers of this year's JEE-Advanced said analysing mock papers, focussing on NCERT textbooks, and taking timely breaks helped them crack the national engineering test.