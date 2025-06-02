JEE Advanced 2025 results: Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks
Delhi zone’s Rajit Gupta bagged the top rank in IIT entrance JEE advanced, results of which were announced on Monday (June 2).
“A total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) held on May 18. In the exam, 54378 candidates have qualified,” a senior official said.
“Out of the total qualified candidates, 9,404 are female candidates,” he added.
Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks.
Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.
Check scorecards
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards and the final answer keys on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” link.
Log in using your roll number and date of birth.
View and download your scorecard for future reference.
Toppers share
Toppers of this year's JEE-Advanced said analysing mock papers, focussing on NCERT textbooks, and taking timely breaks helped them crack the national engineering test.
In an interview with PTI, the top two rank holders shared their insights and strategies to crack what is among the toughest examinations in the country.
Rajit Gupta, the all-India topper, said he began his preparation from Class 10.
"There wasn't anything special in my preparation. My key goal was to complete the assigned tasks and solve modules on time, " said Gupta, who scored the highest 322 out of 360 on the test.
He said he also solved selective questions from HC Verma and Irodov but mainly focused on the NCERT textbook, he said.
"I didn't adhere to a specific number of hours. It entirely depended on completing an entire topic. I generally devote most of the time to studying," he added.
Gupta said he would take breaks when he got stuck on solving a question. "I would speak to my younger sister which would change my mood and would then go back to studying." His father Deepak Gupta, an engineer working in BSNL, Kota, said he had "piles of books" that went way above his head and "attempted a heap of mock papers".
Mock test analysis
Sakshyam Jindal from Hisar in Haryana, who stood second in the Common Rank List (CRL) said he was based in Kota for the last two years for preparation. Both Jindal and Gupta attended the Allen Career Institute for their preparations.
Jindal said since he felt confident about Maths, he focussed more on Physics and Chemistry.
"Regular analysis of your mock test will improve your concept. It will help you overcome panic during the examination," he said.
When asked about his future goals, Jindal said, "Primarily, my goal is to join IIT Bombay."
"At present, I don't have any plans regarding going abroad for better opportunities," he added.
(With inputs from agencies)