IBSAT-2023: ICFAI Business School extends application deadline to Dec 20

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the challenges faced by applicants in completing the necessary documentation, the ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced an extension of the application deadline for IBSAT-2023. The new closing date is December 20, 2023, providing an additional 4 days beyond the initial deadline of December 16, 2023.

IBSAT-2023 Overview 1. Exam Dates • IBSAT-2023 is scheduled for December 23 and 24, 2023.

2. Digital Advantage • The 2-hour computer-based proctored online test offers flexibility, allowing candidates to take the test from anywhere.

• The test comprises four sections: 1. Verbal Ability (50 questions) 2. Reading Comprehension (30 questions) 3. Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions) 4. Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation (30 questions) 3. One Application, 9 Campuses: Simplifying Admissions | Scholarships • A single IBSAT application provides access to all nine IBS campuses.

• Total 500 merit scholarships worth Rs 2 lakhs each offered from the IBSAT 2023 23rd and 24th Test dates.

4. Placement Records 2023: Excellence in Careers • IBS campuses maintain an impressive placement record, with over 96% of students securing placements annually.

• Graduates find opportunities in diverse sectors, both nationally and internationally.

5. Why Choose IBS: • Case-based learning facilitated by experienced faculty from academia and industry.

• The curriculum integrates practical skills, IT lab facilities, and industry-relevant certifications.

• The Career Management Centre connects students with a vast network of over 1,000 actively participating companies.

6. Apply Now for a Management Career: • With just a few days remaining, seize the opportunity to apply for IBSAT-2023 and unlock pathways to MBA excellence.

• For applications and additional information, visit ibsinda.org Prospective candidates are encouraged to take full advantage of this extended opportunity. Don't miss the chance to embark on your journey towards MBA excellence with ICFAI Business School.

Contact: ICFAI Business School Admission Office Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082 Telangana Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines) Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/2013045/IBS_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)