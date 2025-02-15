CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams begin, over 42 lakh students set to appear

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Class 10 and 12 began on Saturday with over 42 lakh students set to appear for them at over 7,800 centres across the country and abroad.

According to board officials, a total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students will appear for exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh students will appear for Class 12 exams across 120 subjects.

The exams are scheduled at 7,842 centres in India and 26 centres abroad.

On the first day of the CBSE Board exams, Class 10 students appeared for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students appeared for Entrepreneurship exam.

The Class 10 exams are scheduled to end on March 18 while Class 12 board exams will conclude on April 4.

The CBSE also began its annual counselling service ahead of board exams to alleviate examination-related stress and support students as they prepare for their theory exams.

"A team of 66 trained professionals principals, counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and psychologists will offer voluntary support to students. The services are available between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday,” a senior board official said.

“Fifty-one counsellors are based in India, while 15 counsellors will connect from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to guide students,” he added. PTI

