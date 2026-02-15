CBSE Board Exams 2026 begin Feb 17: Everything candidates need to know

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams begin from February 17, more than 46 lakh students will appear for Class X and XII papers across India and in 26 countries abroad. The board has issued clear instructions to help candidates prepare logistics and avoid last-minute issues.

Reporting time & entry rules

• CBSE has directed that examinations begin at 10.30 am each day, and students must reach their exam centre on or before 10 am to enter calmly after verification.

• Due to traffic variations across cities, especially around national or international events, students are advised to plan their travel well in advance.

Admit card & identity

• Every student must carry the CBSE admit card issued by the board. Regular students should also bring their school identity card.

• Private candidates or candidates without school ID must carry a government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, etc.).

• These documents are essential at the security check and for seating verification.

Dress code & barred items

CBSE has reiterated strict dress and item rules to ensure fairness and reduce risk:

Dress code

• Regular students must wear their school uniform on exam days.

• Private candidates should choose light, comfortable clothing.

Permitted items

• Admit card and ID proof

• Stationery in a transparent pouch (blue/royal blue ink/ball point/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser)

• Analogue watch and transparent water bottle

• Metro, bus pass and money for travel

Strictly barred items

• Mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera.

• Textual material, written notes, flashcards

• Pen drives, calculator, log tables (shall be provided by the centres), electronic pen/scanner, etc.

• Wallets, handbags, goggles, pouches

• Calculators (the centre will provide these to students with a disability certificate)

• Any food or drink except for certified diabetic students

• Any other item that could be misused for unfair means

Security

• Students will go through physical frisking at the centre entrance to enforce these rules. If barred items are found after entry, students may face Unfair Means (UFM) action, which can include cancellation of that subject exam.

Changes in exam pattern & evaluation

• There is now a two-attempt system for Class 10 students.

• The first attempt, being held from February 17, is the mandatory main board examination.

• Students who wish to improve their marks can appear for a second attempt in May 2026.

• If a student appears in both examinations, the higher score will be considered for the final result.

Pattern change for Class 10

· CBSE has introduced stricter section-wise answering rules for sciences and social sciences for Class X.

· Students must follow the question numbering and section instructions carefully, and write responses under the correct section.

· Answers written in the wrong section will not be evaluated and marked.

· Such mistakes will not be addressed even during the revaluation process once the results are declared.

Evaluation update for Class 12

• CBSE has officially reintroduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation. Under OSM, scanned answer books are evaluated digitally by teachers on computers — a step meant to eliminate manual totalling errors and speed up results.

• Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be evaluated manually.

• With this digital shift, post-result physical verification (retotalling) for Class 12 is being discontinued by the board this year.

These evaluation changes do not affect how exams are conducted on the day itself, but are important for students to know when thinking about results and appeals.

Security & fairness measures

CBSE’s official conduct rules lay out strict penalties for various types of misconduct. These range from cancellation of the current exam in a subject to cancellation of all subjects in the next attempt, depending on severity. These include possession of unfair means materials, impersonation, contact with others during the exam, and more.

Helplines & grievance channels

CBSE encourages students and parents to use official channels if they have questions or face concerns:

• The board website provides contact information for regional offices and examination support.

• Schools serving as exam centres also help facilitate official coordination and assist with queries related to seating or logistics.

• CBSE toll-free helpline (general enquiries): 1800-11-8002

• CBSE official email: info@cbse.gov.in

• 24×7 Psycho-Social Counselling IVRS Helpline: 1800-11-8004: available in Hindi and English with automated guidance on stress, time management, FAQs and more.

Quick exam-day tips

• Arrive early: Getting to the centre well before 10 am reduces stress.

• Carry only essentials: Admit card, ID, a transparent pouch of stationery, and a simple analogue watch.

• Use reading time wisely: Understand question distribution and plan your time accordingly.

• Follow invigilator instructions: They are there to help the process run smoothly.

(This is part of The Federal’s special CBSE exams series, with more student guides and updates coming ahead of the boards.)