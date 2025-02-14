CBSE board exams start tomorrow: Here are dates, timings, dress code, guidelines

Class 10 and 12 board examinations for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin from Saturday, February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams run till March 13 and class 12 exams will run till April 2.

Students can login from their respective school IDs on the Pariksha Sangam Portal to receive further instructions.

Dress code

The students appearing for this crucial exam are expected to be in their school uniforms and private candidates must wear light-coloured clothes.

Timings

The standardised time is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and students are expected to be at the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled timings.

Items allowed inside the exam hall

Admit card

School ID card

Government issued photo ID (for private candidates only)

Transparent stationery pouch

Geometry box

Students with dyscalculia can use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Blue ink or ballpoint or gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, and a transparent water bottle

Items prohibited from the exam hall

Printed or handwritten material, loose paper, calculators, pen drives, log tables (except those provided at the centre), electronic pens, and scanners.

Unauthorised study materials like flashcards, textbooks and notebooks.

Communication devices, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, and cameras.

Wallets, sunglasses, handbags, and pouches.

Food or drink (except for diabetic students with prior approval).

Students are expected to adhere to the guidelines and be punctual for the exams. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a uniform schedule across all centres. Around 8,000 schools from India and abroad will have 44 lakh students writing the board exams, including private candidates.

Students must read the exam leaflet carefully and attempt questions with a clear mind. Adherence to the rules of the exam is a must and can guarantee a good final result.