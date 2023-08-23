The Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework says board examinations will henceforth be held “at least twice a year” and students will have the option to retain the best score.

The government believes doing this will ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They can then take the exam in subjects “they have completed and feel ready for”.

The curriculum, following the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed for the 2024 academic session, said ministry officials.

Two languages

Also, students of classes 11 and 12 will have to study two languages instead of one. “In classes 11 and 12, students will have to study two languages, and one of them has to be an Indian language,” says the final NCF (National Curriculum Framework) document, according to news agency PTI.

To make the board exams “easier” from the current “high stakes” practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

“Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” it said.

Greater flexibility

The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science, and Commerce so that students get the flexibility to choose.

“…school boards are to develop capacities to offer ‘on demand’ exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work,” it said.

The new framework has also noted that the current practice of “covering” textbooks in classroom will be avoided, while stressing that the cost of textbooks should be optimised.