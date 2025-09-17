3 IIMs among world's top 100 B-schools in QS Global MBA 2026 ranking

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)-- Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Calcutta-- have figured in world's top 100 B-schools, according to QS Global MBA, Online MBA and Business Master's Rankings 2026.

"In India, 14 institutions appear in the ranking this year. Of these, three feature in the global top 100," London-based QS said in a statement.

"Indian Institute of Management Bangalore climbs one place to rank 52nd, IIM Ahmedabad is up two places to 58th and IIM Calcutta clocks in at 64th, one place higher than last year. This success is driven by strong scores in employability, return on investment and thought leadership indicators," it said.

The QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings spans 80 countries and territories, analysing the world’s over 390 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, including Master’s in Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics and Supply Chain Management.

Woxsen School of Business, which debuts this year, is top ranked for Diversity in Asia, appearing at joint 26th globally.

The United States continues to dominate the upper echelon of the MBA table, with all four top spots occupied by US business schools. The Wharton School has been crowned the world’s best for the first time since 2020 and ranked top in the world for Employability.

Last year’s leader Stanford GSB’s MBA drops down to fourth with declines in indicators including Employability and Diversity. Harvard Business School is in second place and MIT (Sloan) rises one place to third.

"India's business schools are making significant strides, echoing the improvements we have seen across its universities in recent QS rankings. All four of India’s entries in the QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 have risen in position this year – a distinction unmatched by any other country," said QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli.

"The rankings also show that India is home to six of the world’s top 50 Master’s in Management programmes, underlining its growing global reputation. Further, three Indian institutions debut in the QS Online MBA Rankings, signalling an expansion in digital and flexible learning opportunities. However, challenges remain," he added.

The QS president said many global peers continue to outpace Indian providers in areas such as return on investment, employability and student outcomes.

"Addressing these gaps will be crucial for India to fully realise its potential as a global hub for business education," he said.

QS ranks 37 India-based specialised business master’s, including 19 in Master's in Management, seven in Master's in Finance, five in Master's in Business Analytics, four in Master's in Marketing, and two Master's in Supply Chain Management.

Of the 37 entries from India, 10 are new this year.

"None of India’s seven entries in Master’s in Finance appear in the top 200 this year. Overall, only three entries improve their ranking, all of which are in the Master’s in Management table. IIM Bangalore improved by two places to rank 30th, IIM Ahmedabad rises by eight places to enter the top 50, placing 48th, and IIM Kozhikode rises into the next ranking range at 141-150," the QS statement said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)