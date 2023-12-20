COVID-19: WHO classifies JN.1 as 'variant of interest'

Amid the rise in cases of the JN.1 variant across several countries, the World Health Organisation has classified it as a “variant of interest” while adding that it does not pose much threat to public health.

“Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low,” Reuters quoted WHO as saying.

The sub-variant which belongs to the parent lineage BA.2.86 was earlier classified as a variant of interest.

The variant was first detected in the United States in September this year and since then spread to several other countries including Singapore, China and India.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month said that the variant made up for about 15-29 per cent of cases in the country.

The health agency, however, said that there was no evidence to back that the variant increased risk to public health and a booster shot should help in providing protection against it.

The Indian government has asked states and Union territories to remain vigilant in the wake of an uptick in COVID cases due to spread of the variant in states like Kerala and Karnataka.