Zepto Cafe to debut as a standalone app next week: Aadit Palicha

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha on Wednesday said the quick commerce platform's cafe offering, Zepto Cafe, will be launched as a separate app next week.

In a post on social networking platform LinkedIn, the young entrepreneur highlighted the rapid scaling of the cafe service which has motivated the separate offering.

"We're launching a separate app for Zepto Cafe next week! The team is shipping an MVP (minimum viable product) and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it's worth it to launch fast :D "Zepto Cafe is scaling rapidly; we're launching 100+ cafes a month and already clocking 30K+ orders/day," Palicha wrote on LinkedIn.

Zepto Cafe was launched in April 2022 as a division of Zepto, which itself was founded in July 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.

Last month, Zepto announced the expansion of its cafe service to major cities through more than 120 cafes at stores across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and soon in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

"The response has been phenomenal, with Zepto Cafe now achieving an (estimated) Annual Run Rate (ARR) GMV of Rs 160 crore with just 15 per cent of our expanding dark store network with proven unit economics.

"As we expand into new cities and launch 100-plus new cafes every month, we are on track to achieve an ARR of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year," Palicha had said. PTI

