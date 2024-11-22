X now top news app on App Store in India, says Elon Musk
New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) After a user 'DogeDesigner' put out a post about X being the top news app on Apple's AppStore in India, billionaire Elon Musk said the platform has indeed become number-one for news in India.
Musk had bought X (formerly Twitter) in October 2022, for USD 44 billion.
"X is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in India," DogeDesigner said in a post on Friday.
Sharing the post, Musk said, "X is now #1 for news in India!" PTI
