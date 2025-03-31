X faces global outage, India affected too

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Billionaire Elon Musk-controlled microblogging website X on Sunday faced a global outage, including in India, for about a couple of hours, according to online companies network-tracking platform Downdetector.

This is the second time within a month that users have reported outages in the X network.

According to data published on Downdetector, hundreds of users reported experiencing problems in the working of X between 7 pm and 10 pm IST.

The number of complaints peaked to 378 in India at 7:46 pm IST.

Data tracked by Downdetector showed that 62 per cent of the complaints were related to the functioning of the app, 27 per cent for websites and 11 per cent issues reported were about server connection.

While queries sent to X elicited no immediate reply, the social media firm's AI platform, Grok, responding to questions said on March 30, several posts on X and web reports indicated a "massive outage" affecting users globally, with some suggesting that it might be another DDoS attack.

The AI platform fetched data stating that more than 21,000 reports were generated in the United States alone by users experiencing issues in the functioning of X.

Grok also mentioned that the services of X were down or severely disrupted in India on March 30, particularly in the evening hours (from around 7 pm to 10 pm).

"The outage was part of a global event, and while exact numbers of affected users in India aren't specified, user reports and outage tracking tools confirm that Indian users were impacted," Grok said. PTI

