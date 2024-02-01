The Federal
Working to make India a developed nation by 2047: Sitharaman
A vegetable market in Guwahati: Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Nirmala Sitharaman also said minimum support prices for 'Annadata' (farmers) have been increased periodically and appropriately. (PTI Photo)

Agencies
1 Feb 2024 7:08 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-01 07:13:07.0)

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government is working to make India a developed country by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman also said minimum support prices for 'Annadata' (farmers) have been increased periodically and appropriately.

She asserted that for the government, social justice is an effective and necessary model.

The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved.

"We focus on outcomes and not outlays," Sitharaman said.

Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for the government, she added. PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
