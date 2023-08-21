Work 3 days a week from office or risk losing job: Meta to employees

All Meta employees, unless authorised for fully remote or online work, must attend office at least three days a week from September 5, the tech giant reportedly informed them last week.

Those who do not follow the mandate may even lose their jobs, Lori Goler, the HR head at Meta, has reportedly warned.

In a post on Workplace, the company’s internal forum, Goler wrote on August 17 that managers must follow up with team members every month to ensure the policy is being complied with, reported Business Insider.

Employees were reportedly already notified in June about the new rule. Goler, however, made it clear that the rule applies only to the employees assigned to an office. It does not cover those who have been authorised for fully remote or online work.

Most new recruits, except for those recruited for fully remote roles, must follow this rule. Performances will be reviewed after 18 months and, if it is positive, employees can apply for fully remote positions.

“Managers will review badge and Status Tool information and follow up with those who did not meet the requirement, subject to local law and works council requirements. As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary actions, up to and including a performance rating drop, and ultimately, termination, if not addressed,” Goler reportedly wrote in the mail.

For “fully remote” employees, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, does not maintain desk space and they are not required to be physically present in office for more than four days every two months.

This announcement came right after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly spoke about the benefits of in-office work, the Insider reported.

According to New York Post, Goler mentioned in the email that the move is intended to “foster healthy relationships and strong collaboration”.

“In the near-term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we’re being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work,” thequoted a Meta spokesperson as saying.