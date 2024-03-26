Woman passenger complains about damaged luggage; IndiGo responds

The post caught the attention of IndiGo, which responded: “Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We request you please allow us some time to check. We’ll connect with you.”

Shrankhla Srivastava shared on X a picture of a crack in a blue-coloured bag she was travelling with, and wrote cryptically: “Dear IndiGo. Thank you for taking care of my luggage.”

A woman who travelled by IndiGo complained about poor handling of her bagged by the airline, prompting it to apologize for “the inconvenience caused”.

Dear @IndiGo6E , Thank you for taking care of my luggage :) pic.twitter.com/LdgSHjWA1J

More woes

The exchange elicited comments from similar dissatisfied fliers.

One individual wrote: “Shifted to a soft bag because I travel every week. If you come across any recommendation of a hard case bag that doesn’t break with rough handling, pls help me.”

Another passenger added: “I faced the same with my luggage.”

Do complain

Complained a third: “The same thing happened with my bag. I had the same bag. I did fibre welding and it was good.”

Yet another passenger urged travellers in similar predicament to lean on the airline’s customer service team at the airport and immediately file a complaint.

“They’ll otherwise deny paying you compensation, saying you didn’t file an official complaint. Don’t leave till they do so. Take pictures of the bag, preferably on the baggage belt, where one can see flight details on the screen too.”

Compensation issue

The X user continued: “Keep your baggage tag handy. Faced the same thing with Vistara but since I had the warranty card for the suitcase on me, I could get a refund equivalent to the market price of a similar suitcase on Amazon.

“I did have to spend an hour and a half at the airport and didn’t leave till the customer service folks took action. They’ll try to provide a paltry sum of 1k or so to get you to leave, but it would be worth it to stick it out and get fair compensation.”