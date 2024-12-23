With popcorn and cream buns lost in GST maze, experts look for logic

The humble tub of popcorn — split into three categories by the GST Council, one elite, one mundane, and one somewhere in between — has found itself in the middle of a heated online discussion.

The finance ministry’s attempt to “clarify” the GST structure for popcorn to resolve disputes has in fact put the spotlight strongly on the typical movie-goer’s snack.

The GST Council has decided that plain salted popcorn attracts only 5 per cent GST, while the pre-packaged and labelled variety is taxed at 12 per cent, and caramelised popcorn invites a hefty 18 per cent GST. Economists and industry experts argue that this complicated divide doesn’t add much to the government’s coffers but definitely adds to consumers’ confusion.

All for 0.013%

Former Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has pointed out the math on his X handle.

“Estimated popcorn sales in 2025 (estimated from GlobalData) = ₹1700 cr; Assuming entire is at 18%, GST collection from popcorn = ₹300 cr; Total GST collection (estimated 2025) = ₹22,00,000 Cr; => Max revenue contribution of popcorn decision = 300/2200000 = 0.013%!” he has pointed out.

“What is the rationale for a decision that can max contribute 0.013% to revenue but inconvenience citizens?” Subramanian has gone on to ask, highlighting the need for administrative reforms. He has added that before making a decision, officials should necessarily ask its objective and use data to examine its quantitative impact.