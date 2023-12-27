Wipro files case against former CFO who joined rival Cognizant

IT major Wipro has filed a suit against its former chief financial officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal, who is all set to join global rival Cognizant Technology Solutions on December 1.

The civil court hearing in Bengaluru on the case is scheduled on January 3.

The reasons for the suit are not clear but it came after Dalal, who became CEO in 2015, announced his resignation after serving the Bengaluru-based firm for 21 long years.

Cognizant Technology Solutions named Dalal as its CFO in September, a week after his resignation from the Indian information technology major.

Dalal’s last day at Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT service provider, was November 30, media reports said. Wipro has appointed Aparna Iyer as his successor.

Plea to move to arbitration

The complaint against Dalal has been filed in a civil court in Bengaluru. However, Dalal has urged the court to refer the matter to arbitration and this will be decided at the court hearing on January 3.

Arbitration is an alternative dispute resolution method using an arbitrator instead of a judicial court. But this will depend on the stipulations mentioned in the employment contract.

Wipro files complaint against Mohd Haque

Earlier, Wipro had also filed a complaint against its former senior vice president and and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas, Mohd Haque, who in August reportedly joined Cognizant, two months after resigning. The complaint alleged that Haque violated non-compete covenants by joining Cognizant as the SVP and business unit head for life sciences.

Haque, who worked for Wipro for nearly 13 years, was accused of reportedly emailing seven files containing confidential information from his personal Gmail account.