Exclusive: Williams Lea India staring at layoffs post acquisition by RRD

Weeks after the announcement of its acquisition by RR Donnelley (RRD), Williams Lea, a provider of tech-enabled business support services for financial, legal, and professional services firms, with Indian offices in Chennai and Kochi, is facing substantial layoffs.

Chicago-based global marketing giant RRD had announced the deal to buy Williams Lea from private equity giant Advent last month. The deal is set to close in the first quarter of calendar 2025, pending regulatory clearance.

The acquisition looks set to bring with it layoffs that are expected to affect 45-50 per cent of the Williams Lea India workforce, particularly within the finance division, according to internal sources at the company's Chennai office. This is likely as RRD integrates Williams Lea into its Digital, Creative, and Business Support Services segment.

India operations

Headquartered in London, Williams Lea currently employs around 1,500 people in Chennai, and Kochi, including 240 in its finance division across India.

Although recent communications have not explicitly mentioned layoffs, senior management has urged employees to prepare for potential job cuts as the transition moves forward, the sources told The Federal.

The Federal reached out to the India and global CEOs of Williams Lea for comments, and there has been no response yet.

The acquisition, which complements RRD’s existing marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, may create new opportunities for Williams Lea's 7,000 employees globally, despite the looming layoffs.

The deal has been approved by both companies' boards and is now subject to customary closing conditions, including US antitrust regulatory clearance.