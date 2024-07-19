Will probe sexual harassment allegations against company official: Naveen Jindal

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to investigate allegations of molestation against a CEO of his Group company levelled by a fellow passenger onboard a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, saying his group has zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

The industrialist made the remarks in reply to a post by the complainant on X.

Jindal said, "...thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero tolerance policy for such matters." "I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken," he said.

The complainant has alleged that a CEO of a Jindal company started groping her onboard a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi.

"I am working to get this incident out to the founder of Jindal Steel @MPNaveenJindal so that he is aware of the kind of people who are in leadership. I am also afraid of how this molestor must be treating his female employees from a place of power," she wrote on X.

As per her allegations, the company official also showed her some obscene videos by calling them movie clips. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)