Why Oct 10 Tata Trusts board meeting is crucial, and what is at stake

The board of Tata Trusts, the powerful body that controls Tata Sons, is meeting today (October 10) amid rising internal tensions. While the official agenda focuses on healthcare funding, the meeting is being closely watched for deeper signals about the future direction of the ₹25 lakh crore Tata Group.

At the heart of the turmoil is a growing divide among trustees over governance, financial oversight, and control — a conflict that now involves high-profile names like Venu Srinivasan, Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry, and even senior Union ministers.

What’s behind the friction?

The discord, according to media reports, surfaced after some trustees raised concerns over how investment decisions are being made, particularly in relation to Article 121A of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. This clause requires Tata Sons to obtain prior approval from Tata Trusts for any financial investment over ₹100 crore.

However, a recent ₹1,000 crore funding proposal for Tata International Ltd, chaired by Noel Tata, reportedly bypassed full board approval — triggering pushback from a faction led by Mehli Mistry, with support from trustees Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambatta, and Jehangir HC Jehangir.

Venu Srinivasan, a senior trustee and industrialist, is said to have aligned with those seeking stricter adherence to governance protocols, reinforcing the Trusts’ oversight authority without fanning factionalism.

How did the power struggle unfold?

The governance debate has extended to board appointments at Tata Sons. A key flashpoint was the reappointment of Vijay Singh, a director seen as close to Noel Tata. While some trustees opposed his return, Noel’s camp is said to have blocked the rival faction’s nominee — reportedly Mehli Mistry — leading to a deadlock and a vacant board seat.

Also read | Ratan Tata thought big, bought big, with a keen eye on business integrity

The timing is also sensitive because Tata Sons is facing a regulatory deadline: under RBI rules, it must have gone public by September 30, 2025, as it qualifies as an upper-layer NBFC. The deadline has lapsed — it would have diluted Tata Trusts’ influence, turning it from a quasi-owner into a large, but more constrained, shareholder.

Though less explosive than the Cyrus Mistry ouster in 2016, the current episode revives familiar themes: the balancing act between Tata Trusts’ oversight and Tata Sons’ operational autonomy, and the tensions among powerful families and individuals within the group.

What are the other issues?

This is the first major board meeting since the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, who helmed the Trusts for decades and was central to their moral and strategic compass. His absence has left a leadership vacuum that is now being tested.

Watch | Remembering Ratan Tata: A potent business baron who touched millions of lives

Complicating matters further is the ongoing effort to facilitate an exit for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons. A public listing would ease that process, but also opens the door to more external influence.

Has the government intervened?

Given the group’s strategic importance — from steel and software to defence and aviation — the Centre has taken notice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently met with key figures, including Noel Tata, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and other trustees, to urge resolution and board unity.

What can we expect now?

While no dramatic announcements are expected from today’s board meeting, the underlying signals will be crucial.

With opposing blocs forming, and senior trustees like Venu Srinivasan playing a potential mediating role, the direction taken now could shape Tata Trusts’ voice in future strategic decisions — including the fate of Tata Sons' listing and leadership structure.

The coming months may decide whether Tata Trusts is consolidating power, undergoing a generational shift, or fracturing further — and whether India’s most storied business group can navigate change without compromising cohesion.