Why Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses 20 mobile phones at a time

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of tech giant Google, has revealed in an interview that he uses 20 mobile phones at a time for different reasons.

It must be surprising for anyone who hears that, but he disclosed that he does it as part of his job as he needs to test different devices to make sure Google products work well on all of them. “I am constantly changing and trying out every new phone,” Pichai told BBC in an interview, underlining how he keeps pace with the latest technology and ensures that Google keeps on innovating.



Moreover, Pichai said that he starts his day by surfing Techmeme, a website that collates the latest global tech news from around the world. Founded in 2005 by Gabe Rivera, Techmeme offers a curated collection of headlines accompanied by concise summaries and links to the original articles.



Responding to queries about his children’s access to YouTube, he emphasised the importance of both tech literacy and responsible use. He highlighted the need for self-imposed boundaries, reflecting on broader societal concerns about technology’s influence on young minds.

On how he keeps his accounts safe, the Google CEO shared that he does not change his passwords often and relies on two-factor authentication for extra security. “Two-factor authentication is way safer than meddling with the password repeatedly. When you change passwords quite frequently, you often have trouble remembering them and you end up mixing them. So it is always good to opt for two-factor authentication,” he said.



Pichai also has some big ideas about artificial intelligence (AI). He thinks AI will be the most important technology humanity ever creates, comparing its impact to things like fire and electricity.

