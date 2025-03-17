Wholesale price inflation inches up to 2.38 pc in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Wholesale price inflation marginally rose to 2.38 per cent in February due to expensive manufactured food items like vegetables oil and beverages, government data released on Monday showed.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.31 per cent in January. It was 0.2 per cent in February 2024.

Positive rate of inflation in February, 2025 is primarily due to the increase in prices of manufacture of food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles and manufacture of textiles, etc, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

As per the data, inflation in manufactured food products rose to 11.06 per cent, vegetable oil rose by 33.59 per cent, while beverages increased marginally to 1.66 per cent during the month.

However, prices of vegetables cooled with potato prices dropping to 27.54 per cent from 74.28 per cent during the month.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February, against a deflation of 2.78 per cent in the previous month.

Retail inflation data released on Wednesday showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation eased to a 7-month low of 3.61 per cent in February on easing prices of food items. PTI

