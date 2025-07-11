Who is Priya Nair, named Hindustan Unilever's first-ever woman CEO & MD?

Priya Nair has achieved the unique distinction of being appointed the first woman Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in its 92-year history. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, whose tenure comes to an end on July 31, 2025.

Priya Nair will take over her new role on August 1, 2025.

The company announced that Priya will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and will continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.

30-year career in Unilever

Priya Nair joined HUL in 1995 as a fresh MBA graduate, and has spent the past 30 years across product categories in various roles.

During the initial part of her career in the company, she worked in developing consumer insights, and then was the Brand Manager for important brands like Rin, Comfort, and Dove.

She assumed leadership roles in the personal care, home care, and beauty segments. She also headed marketing for the laundry business, and then went on to manage deodorants, oral care, and customer development.

She was appointed as General Manager for Customer Development for the company’s western region.

The company said her significant contributions resulted in her becoming the Executive Director – Home Care, HUL from 2014–2020, after which she became the Executive Director – Beauty & Personal Care in South Asia from 2020 to 2022.

Her record of strong performance in leadership positions in HUL saw her being elevated to a global role in Unilever. She was appointed as Global Chief Marketing Officer – Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever in 2022. She became the President of the division in 2023.

Education

Priya completed B.Com from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai in 1992, and then did an MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (1992-1994).

She later attended a programme in Business Administration and Management at the Harvard Business School.

“Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance,” said Nitin Paranjpe, chairman of Hindustan Unilever in a company statement.

The company’s website states that Priya has been recognised amongst the most influential women in business for multiple years in India.

The woman who has broken the glass ceiling in HUL is located in London, and is married, with one daughter.