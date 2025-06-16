Who is Arun Srinivas, who will head Meta's India operations?

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has appointed Arun Srinivas as its new Managing Director for India, effective July 1. The move comes even as Meta navigates a rapidly evolving digital landscape and regulatory environment in one of its largest markets.

Who is Arun Srinivas?

Arun Srinivas has over two decades of experience spanning consumer products, telecom, and technology sectors.

Before this appointment, he served as Meta India's Director of Ads Business, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company’s advertising and monetisation efforts across industries and geographies. He was instrumental in deepening partnerships with India’s small businesses and expanding Meta’s ad platform reach among enterprise clients, according to the company.

Prior to joining Meta in 2020, Srinivas held several leadership roles at global and Indian companies. Notably, he was Chief Operating Officer at Ola and earlier served as Director of Market Operations at Uber. His longest tenure was at Unilever, where he spent over 15 years leading regional and global brand portfolios.

He is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and IIT-Madras.

Meta's India presence

Srinivas’s elevation comes at a time when Meta is aiming to consolidate its presence across India’s digital ecosystem. India is home to the largest user base for Meta's platforms, and his elevation comes amid the rise of AI-driven advertising, digital commerce, and regulatory scrutiny around content moderation and data privacy.

He succeeds Sandhya Devanathan, who has taken on a global leadership role within Meta. Srinivas will be responsible for driving business strategy, strengthening stakeholder relations, and overseeing all India operations for Meta’s family of apps.