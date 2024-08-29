WhatsApp all set to introduce PIN and username

WhatsApp is set to introduce a "Username and PIN" feature to replace phone numbers to add an extra layer of privacy and security that allows users to control who can initiate conversations with them through their username.

An advanced username feature with PIN support is under development, as spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.2 update, according to a report in wabetainfo.

The new feature will help users to block unwanted spam calls and messages.

Along with choosing a username, users can also set a four-digit PIN.

"This feature will allow users to choose a unique and memorable username for their accounts in the future, providing an additional layer of privacy.

"Although this feature is still in development, it seems WhatsApp is committed to further improving user communication by integrating new safety tools," the report said.

Further, it explained, “This PIN will act as an additional layer of privacy, particularly for people you haven't interacted with before. You will be able to choose a PIN of at least four digits that you are comfortable sharing with others, but this should never include private information, such as your two-step verification code. As a way to limit unwanted messages, other people will need to enter your PIN before they can contact your username for the first time. Once the PIN is set, users will have to share it with those they want to connect with.”