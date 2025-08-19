WhatsApp launches new calling features for group calls

WhatsApp has unveiled a set of new features designed to enhance group calling, making it easier to schedule, more engaging, and technically smoother.

The latest update introduces call scheduling, group call invites, and expanded participant previews, all aimed at making voice and video calls more organised and inclusive.

“"Today we’re announcing new features on WhatsApp that make group calls easier to plan, and more interactive. We’ve also introduced new ways for users to express themselves on group calls,” the company announced in a blog post.

Call scheduling made simple

WhatsApp has added a “Schedule Calls” option for both individual and group conversations, enabling users to plan calls directly within the app.

By tapping the ‘+’ button in the Calls tab and selecting ‘Schedule call’, users can set up meetings in advance and invite participants seamlessly.

"Whether you’re coordinating a catch-up with the entire family or scheduling a meeting with colleagues, sometimes you need to plan ahead. Now you can schedule calls and invite people or groups to join in advance by pressing the + button in your Calls tab > 'Schedule call'," WhatsApp said.

Once scheduled, participants receive automatic notifications ahead of the call, eliminating the need for separate reminders.

Manage calls easily

Upcoming calls appear in the Calls tab with attendee lists and shareable links, which can also be added to calendars or shared externally.

"You can see and manage all your upcoming calls in the Calls tab, alongside a list of attendees and call links to add to your personal calendar or share with others," the company said.

The integration also includes an option to sync scheduled calls with Google Calendar, which lets users track and manage calls more easily.

Raise hand option

To improve call etiquette, WhatsApp has introduced tools that reduce interruptions. Participants can now raise their hand to indicate they want to speak, a useful feature for large group calls or work meetings.

"We’ve also introduced new ways for users to express themselves on group calls. Now you can raise your hand to indicate you’d like to speak, or send a reaction to take part without interrupting," the Meta company said in a blog.

Additionally, real-time emoji reactions let users engage without disrupting the flow of conversation.

Call link creators will also receive notifications when someone joins via a shared link, ensuring better awareness and control.

End-to-end encrypted

Before joining a group call, users can preview who is already on the call, providing clarity and confidence, particularly in professional or new group settings.

WhatsApp emphasised that, as always, all calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

The new features are being rolled out globally across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms.