Vistara cancels flights as pilots report sick to protest pay revision: Report

Vistara seems to have flown into turbulence over pay revision, with several flights being cancelled over the non-availability of pilots, who are protesting against a salary cut, reported news agency PTI.

The carrier had to cancel up to 50 flights on Monday (April1) and more flights are expected to be cancelled on Tuesday. The number could go up to 70, sources in the know told PTI.

Salary cut

The sources told PTI that Vistara has been facing pilot issues since the revision in monthly emoluments for first officers of its A320 fleet following signing of new contracts. Their salaries have been reduced significantly, while incentives linked to flying hours have been raised, the sources reportedly said.

In protest, many first officers have been reporting sick, forcing the carrier to temporarily reduce flight operations. The full-service carrier had to cancel up to 50 flights on Monday, said the sources. More flights are expected to be cancelled on Tuesday and the number could go up to 70, they added.

Official statement

A Vistara spokesperson said the airline has had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability. “We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline apologised for the disruptions but did not provide details on the number of flight cancellations. The spokesperson also said efforts are being made to stabilise the situation and that operations at regular capacity will resume very soon.

Measures taken

The spokesperson said teams are working towards minimising the discomfort to the customers. Furthermore, the airline has deployed larger aircraft such as the B787-9 Dreamliner and the A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more customers, wherever possible.

In the ongoing summer schedule, Vistara plans to operate 25.22 per cent more weekly flights, at 2,324. Details about the number of daily flights operated by Vistara could not be immediately ascertained.

The spokesperson also said alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers are being offered. “We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon,” the spokesperson added.

(With agency inputs)