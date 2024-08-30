Vistara-Air India merger: Know about Vistara flight ticket changes from September 3

Vistara will operate its last flight under its brand and flight code "UK" on November 11 as the carrier’s services will be merged with Tata Group-owned Air India from November 12, it was announced by the airline on Friday (August 30).

The Indian government has given its nod for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as part of the Air India-Vistara merger. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Changes from September 3

In a statement, Vistara said, “While the two airlines come together, there may be some aspects of your journey that may change.”

As per the airline, if you have an existing booking with Vistara for travel on or before November 11, 2024, your flight will continue to be operated by Vistara and there is no impact or change in your booking.

However, starting September 3, 2024, customers will progressively not be able to make bookings for travel after November 11, that is, from November 12, 2024 onwards on Vistara.

For travel after November 11, you can book via the Air India website or through the Air India mobile app, Vistara said.

What happens to your existing Vistara bookings

If you have an existing booking with Vistara but your journey is after November 11, that is November 12 onwards, your flight will be operated by Air India.

“If your travel is until 11-November-2024, your PNR number and e-ticket will remain the same and you can modify it through the Vistara website or mobile app if you wish to. However, if you are travelling from 12-November-2024 onwards, your flight will be operated by Air India.

“You will receive an Air India ticket with a new E-ticket Number, however, the PNR will remain the same as before. On the day of your journey, you can proceed to the Air India counter at the airport with the new Air India ticket for your journey,” Vistara said.

Book on Vistara till November 11

You can fly to any Vistara destination on Vistara until 11 November 2024. From November 12, you will be able to view and manage your booking using your Last Name and PNR on the Air India website and mobile app (for travel from 12-November-2024 onwards).

“For bookings made through a travel agent, please contact the travel agent directly for any changes/modifications required,” the airline said.