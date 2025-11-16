H-1B curbs a 'temporary setback'; cost-advantage will bring US around, says Naidu
Indian tech professionals are continuing to be in high demand across geographies as they offer a strong mix of advanced skills and cost advantages, Naidu said
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent tightening of the H-1B visa regime in the United States is only a temporary setback, noting that the cost advantage offered by Indian tech professionals will eventually bring them around.
No amount of restrictions on Indians would stop their progress, Naidu further said in an interview with PTI.
Naidu, who is credited with having the vision of developing Hyderabad as a cyber hub two decades ago when most didn't see the huge opportunities lying in the technology sector, said Indian tech professionals are continuing to be in high demand across geographies as they offer a strong mix of advanced skills and cost advantages.
Also Read: 'Train Americans, then go home': Scott Bessent explains Trump's new H-1B policy
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana account for the most Indian tech professionals going to the US on H1-B visas.
Changes in H-1B visa
President Donald Trump recently imposed a sweeping overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, which allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations, by introducing a USD 1 lakh supplemental fee for new visa petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025.
While Trump argued the fee hike was to curb "abuse" of the programme, he seemed to have softened his stance, acknowledging that the United States needed to "bring in talent" from abroad as America simply did not have "certain talents" domestically, particularly for highly technical and complex roles.
Also Read: No USD 100,000 fee on F1 to H1-B visa conversion: USCIS