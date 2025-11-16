H-1B curbs a 'temporary setback'; cost-advantage will bring US around, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent tightening of the H-1B visa regime in the United States is only a temporary setback, noting that the cost advantage offered by Indian tech professionals will eventually bring them around.

No amount of restrictions on Indians would stop their progress, Naidu further said in an interview with PTI.

Naidu, who is credited with having the vision of developing Hyderabad as a cyber hub two decades ago when most didn't see the huge opportunities lying in the technology sector, said Indian tech professionals are continuing to be in high demand across geographies as they offer a strong mix of advanced skills and cost advantages.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana account for the most Indian tech professionals going to the US on H1-B visas.

Changes in H-1B visa

President Donald Trump recently imposed a sweeping overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, which allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations, by introducing a USD 1 lakh supplemental fee for new visa petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025.

While Trump argued the fee hike was to curb "abuse" of the programme, he seemed to have softened his stance, acknowledging that the United States needed to "bring in talent" from abroad as America simply did not have "certain talents" domestically, particularly for highly technical and complex roles.

"Cost is very, very important...you (Indian techies) are providing cost-effective services. They are bound to depend on us. That is going to happen. I am very clear," Naidu said in an interview with news agency PTI.

Temporary Setback

Naidu said that changes in the H-1B visa programme were a temporary setback and added, "Some people will suffer. But, we have to make use of them".

Responding to the question on whether his government would provide opportunities to those displaced by the new visa rules, Naidu said that opportunities would emerge as India has embraced the next-gen technology across sectors, from indigenous 4G tech stack to satellites, drones and AI quantum computing.

"We will create opportunities," he added.

New Opportunities

Even as US visa scrutiny intensifies, countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK, and those in Europe and the Middle East are actively seeking skilled engineers in software development, AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies.

Analysts said many companies were recalibrating hiring strategies to leverage India's talent depth and economic efficiency, either through remote roles or expanded engineering centres in the country. This shift is opening new avenues for techies from Andhra Pradesh and across India.

Industry bodies added that the worldwide digital transformation cycle was creating sustained demand for specialised skills, ensuring that Indian professionals remain well-positioned globally despite short-term fluctuations in US immigration policy.

(With agency inputs)