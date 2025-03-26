UPI services down across country; what NPCI says

A major technical outage in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network caused widespread transaction failures on Wednesday (March 26), leaving lakhs of users unable to make digital payments. Popular platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm were affected, with customers reporting failed transactions during peak hours.

The outage caused inconvenience for individuals and small businesses relying on UPI for daily transactions. Street vendors, online shoppers, and ride-hailing services faced payment delays, forcing some to switch to cash or card payments. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, most users reported issues while making payments (83%), followed by funds transfers (13%).

NPCI issues statement

The disruption began late evening with users receiving error messages while attempting UPI payments. Many took to social media to complain about stuck payments, declined transactions, and app glitches. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, later confirmed the issue, calling it an "intermittent technical disruption."

NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) March 26, 2025

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), NPCI said, "We experienced technical difficulties leading to partial transaction failures. The issue has now been resolved, and UPI services are stable. We regret the inconvenience caused to users."

