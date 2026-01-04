Unsold housing units in top 7 cities rose 4pc to 5.77 lakh in 2025: Data

The number of unsold housing units increased by four percent in 2025, reaching almost 5.77 lakh units in seven major cities of India, as the supply of new homes outpaced demand, Anarock, a leading real-estate consultant, said. In Bengaluru, called the country's IT capital, the unsold housing stock rose by 23 per cent.

Its data regarding the primary residential market indicated that the total unsold housing units in these cities amounted to 576,617 at the conclusion of the year that just ended, up from 553,073 units at the end of 2024.

'Tapered demand, more new supply'

“Annually, unsold inventory in the top 7 cities rose 4 per cent by 2025-end, largely because of tapered demand and increased new supply in the year,” Anarock said.

Unsold housing stocks in India's 7 major cities in 2025 The unsold housing stock in Delhi-NCR rose 5% at 2025-end from that in 2024

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a marginal decline of 1% in unsold homes

Bengaluru saw the unsold housing stock rise 23%

Pune's unsold housing stock went up 3%

Hyderabad found the unsold homes dipping 2%

In Chennai, the unsold housing stock rose 18%

In Kolkata, the number of unsold homes went up 9%

While housing sales in the top seven cities slumped 14 per cent annually to 3,95,625 units last year, new supply rose two per cent to 4,19,170 units.

As per Anarock’s data, the unsold housing stock fell in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad, but rose in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The unsold housing stock in Delhi-NCR rose five per cent to 90,455 units at 2025 end from 85,901 units in 2024.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a marginal decline of one per cent in unsold homes to 1,79,228 units from 1,80,964 units.

In Bengaluru, the unsold housing stock rose 23 per cent to 64,863 units from 52,807 units.

The unsold housing stock in Pune went up three per cent to 83,491 units from 80,672 units.

In Hyderabad, the unsold homes dipped two per cent to 96,140 units from 97,765 units.

The unsold housing stock rose 18 per cent in Chennai to 33,434 units from 28,423 units.

In Kolkata, the number of unsold homes stood at 29,007 units at the end of last year, up 9 per cent from 26,542 units at the end of 2024, the data showed.

On the outlook, Anarock believes that the demand should rise with lower interest rates on home loans, provided housing prices remain under control.

(With agency inputs)