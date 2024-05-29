Under Modi, govt backtracks, underfunds 71.9% of central schemes: Report

The Prime Minister may go blue in the face yelling from poll campaign platforms about the power of 'Modi ki Guarantee’. But, in reality, Modi's government’s promises may never see the light of day as it has happened in the case of funding central sector schemes under his tenure.

According to an investigative article by The Reporter's Collective, the big budgetary allocations for central sector schemes grandly announced by the Modi government gradually get whittled down over the years to almost less than half of what was promised.

Cutbacks in pension scheme allocation

Take this case. In July 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Union government had made a budgetary pledge in Parliament to spend ₹750 crore in the first year of the Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maan Dhan, a pension scheme for three crore retail traders and small shopkeepers. Under this scheme, the beneficiaries were promised a monthly pension of ₹3,000.

But, after the hype and hoopla died down, the government ended up spending only ₹155.9 crore that first year, “leaving a staggering funding gap of ₹594 crore”, said the report. What is worse is that over the next three years, spending projections dropped to small sums.

Further, the report revealed that after five years of its launch, the government, which had promised to spend ₹1,133 crore only allotted a tiny sum of ₹162 crore – just 14 per cent of the promised amount. The scheme had just over 50,000 takers till January 2023, said official data.

Why pension scheme failed?

When the government was pulled up by the Parliamentary Standing Committee in March 2023 for the failure of the pension scheme, it blamed another pension scheme with a similar sounding name.

According to the government, people mixed up Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maan Dhan with another pension scheme called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan launched just four months ago. This Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan, which was to potentially cover 42 crore unorganised sector workers actually only served 43 lakh in three years. There is also the Atal Pension Yojana launched in 2015 for unorganised sector workers, which according to the report, also has a 'dubious' record since banks were forcibly enrolling citizens in this scheme to allegedlty pump up the number of beneficiaries.