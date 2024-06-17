Uncooked food, worn-out seats: Air India business-class flyer recounts 'nightmare' flight

A business-class passenger of a New Delhi-Newark flight of the Tata Group-owned Air India has alleged that he was served "uncooked" food by the airline and the seats were dirty, describing the journey as "no less than a nightmare".

In a post on the microblogging platform 'X' on Saturday (June 15), passenger Vineeth K said that even though he was getting cheaper fares with Gulf carrier Etihad, he had opted for Air India as it operates a non-stop service to the US.

‘No less than a nightmare’

"Yesterday's flight was no less than a nightmare. Booked business class (office trip). The seats were not clean, worn off and of the 35, at least 5 seats were not functional," he said.

Alleging that the flight took off after a 25-minute delay, Vineeth said, "After settling for 30 mins post take-off, I wanted to get to sleep (3.30 AM) and realised that my seat doesn’t go to a FLAT BED, reason it's not working..."

“Requested the crew and after 10 mins of trying, they moved me to another seat which worked.”

"After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to NY, Chicago and London," said Vineeth, adding that these are his frequent travel destinations.

‘Uncooked food, stale fruits’

"Woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was uncooked (never faced this in AI), the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back)," he alleged in the post.

"TV/Screen never worked. Not that I would have watched, just tried and it showed 'Not Found' error. After all this, final nail in the coffin is they broke my luggage," the passenger added.

"Bad food, worn out seat, dirty seat covers, non-working TV for Rs 500000 (round trip), Damaged my luggage," Vineet K further said.