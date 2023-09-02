‘Time to move on’: Uday Kotak resigns as MD, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said on Saturday (September 2).

In a letter addressed to Prakash Apte, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kotak has announced his immediate resignation from his role as CEO, even though he had several months left in his tenure. He shared the letter on X (former Twitter), saying it was "time to move on".

In the letter, Kotak explained his decision, saying, "I have mulled over this decision for some time and believe this is the right thing to do." He insisted on the importance of succession planning at Kotak Mahindra Bank, as both the Chairman and the Joint MD are scheduled to step down by the end of the year. He also expressed his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition by departing as CEO voluntarily.