Uber unveils new safety measures for 2-wheeler riders, drivers

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced new safety measures for riders and drivers on its two-wheeler offering ''Moto'' including initiatives aimed at improving helmet adoption and a feature that would allow female drivers to filter for female riders.

The new safety feature for ''Uber Moto'' includes AI-powered helmet selfies for drivers as well as in-app helmet ''nudges'' for riders.

Uber said it is ramping up safety for two-wheeler riders and drivers with new tech-led features and distribution of 3,000 safety kits across the country. Over half of the rides on Uber today happen over auto and moto services in India.

"With new safety features and distribution of safety kits, we are affirming our commitment to safer roads while supporting drivers with flexible earning opportunities," Manish Bindrani, Head of Regional Supply Growth, Uber India and South Asia said at a conference. PTI

