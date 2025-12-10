Uber launches B2B logistics service Uber Direct, metro ticketing in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Uber on Wednesday announced its entry into the B2B logistics space with the launch of Uber Direct, powered by the ONDC.

The company has also rolled out metro ticketing on the Uber app for Bengaluru commuters through Open Network for Digital Commerce, effective December 10.

According to the company, unlike Uber Courier—which is booked directly by customers through the Uber app—Uber Direct functions behind the scenes as a logistics engine for businesses.

Orders are placed by users on a seller’s app or website, and deliveries are fulfilled by Uber Direct without any customer interaction with Uber until the delivery partner arrives.

"This makes Uber Direct, powered by ONDC, a standardised, plug-and-play solution for enterprises that need reliable, flexible and scalable delivery support," the company said.

Uber said the service went live here earlier in the day, on ONDC’s open digital rails, with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for brands such as Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh.

"Uber Direct will be expanded to food delivery within a couple of weeks, fulfilling orders for global brands such as KFC, Burger King and Taco Bell, as well as Indian brands like Rebel Foods," it added.

Speaking at the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said Bengaluru—"a playground for innovation"—is a natural choice for deepening Uber’s integration with ONDC.

"The launch of Metro ticketing and Uber Direct in Bengaluru helps us bring alive our vision to help people ‘Go anywhere, Get anything’, and we are excited to build that at scale with ONDC," he said.

With this launch, after Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, Uber users in Bengaluru can purchase QR-based metro tickets and access real-time information for the Bangalore Metro (BMRCL) within the Uber app, using UPI as the exclusive payment method, the company added. PTI

