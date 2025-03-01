Two Indias: One buys Rolls, other struggles to pay school fees, says data

The Indian consumption story is largely dependent on its wealthiest residents, which probably explains the recent craze over ‘premiumisation’ of cars, weddings, clothes and mobile phones. Estimates from Blume Ventures, Bernstein and Goldman Sachs highlight interesting trends in the Indian purchase power scenario. The top 10 per cent of wealthy Indians, it appears, now account for two-thirds of all discretionary spending across the country. The wedding industry has been logging exponential growth year on year since at least the COVID pandemic ended, as the super wealthy fuel mass hysteria for showstopper weddings. Expensive SUVs now account for nearly half of all car sales in India as preference for small cars and even hatchbacks shrinks. Also read | Inflation leaves Indian middle class, and its buying capacity, shrinking Creamy layer It is no surprise that the spending power of this set of rich Indians is multiple times that of the less wealthy: the creamy layer of spenders shells out five times the average per-capita expenditure on just buying clothes and footwear and six times the per-capita average on packaged foods.

When it comes to purchasing consumer durables — refrigerators, television sets, air fryers, high-end mobile phones and what not — this section spends as much as 13 times the average per-capita expenditure. In other words, the less wealthy are no match for the top 10 per cent consumers in this country. Two Indias According to estimates from Blume Ventures, Bernstein and Goldman Sachs, while the top end of consumers spends lavishly, two in three Indians have no capacity to spend on a takeaway meal, buy a four-wheeler, or even afford their children's education. This section is forced to dip into household savings to spend on any discretionary item. Sandwiched between the super wealthy and the relatively poor Indians is the vast middle class — Blume and others have estimated this to be 23 per cent of the population. This means, nearly every fourth Indian is in the income middle, and this section of people accounts for the remaining one-third of the discretionary consumption pie. India's super wealthy Bernstein's 2024 estimates indicate that 65 million Indians had an income exceeding $12,000 (over Rs 10 lakh) and another 65 million earned anywhere between $6,000 and $12,000 (about Rs 5-10 lakh) annually. But a vast majority, 790 million Indians, made under $3,300 (under Rs 3 lakh). UBS estimates suggest 538 million Indians earned less than even $1,500 (well under Rs 1.5 lakh) in a year. India1 (the top 10 per cent of the country's earners, as described by Blume Venture) is a high-income country within a country and this category will be an advanced economy well before India (as a whole) becomes a developed country. If we were to consider only the 140 million rich Indians or the 10 per cent consumption determiners, India's global rank in per-capita income would be above Russia, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. And Blume underlines what has been whispered about for some time: the gap between the rich elite Indians and the not-so-rich will only widen and this phenomenon will pose fresh challenges.