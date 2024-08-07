TVS Supply Chain Solutions and JCB India seal multi-year contract

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has bagged a multi-year contract with JCB India to manage its in-plant warehousing and logistics operations, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company will provide its services at the JCB facility in Vadodara, Gujarat for a period of three years.

The facility produces fabrications and components for JCB plants globally.

"JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and ...securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative value-driven solutions," TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd CEO K Sukumar said.

"With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India," he said in a company statement.

According to company officials, they would be providing end-to-end warehouse management services, deploying material handling equipment and employing close to 110 personnel for this contract.

"We are pleased to partner with TVS SCS for our in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at Vadodara. We look forward to their expertise in supply chain management in enhancing our efficiencies." JCB India CEO and Managing Director Deepak Shetty said.

"This factory (in Vadodara) is a fully export focused facility and plays a critical part as it supplies components to our global factories." Shetty said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)