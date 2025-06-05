TVS Motor Company elevates Sudarshan Venu as Chairman

TVS Motor has announced Sudarshan Venu as its incoming Chairman, effective August 25, 2025.

Currently the company’s Managing Director, Sudarshan will succeed Sir Ralf Speth, who will step down as Chairman after the company's Annual General Meeting on August 22.

Speth, who has led the company for the past three years, will take on a new role as Chief Mentor, offering strategic guidance for the next three years.

Global footprint

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS, praised Speth’s leadership, citing his pivotal role in expanding the company’s global footprint and fostering innovation. He also expressed confidence in Sudarshan's leadership, underscoring his impressive track record as Managing Director.

Speth, reflecting on his tenure, commented, "It has been an honour to lead TVS Motor as Chairman. I am confident that Sudarshan, with his dynamic vision and commitment to the company’s values, will continue the growth trajectory."

Sudarshan Venu expressed his gratitude to the board for the opportunity, emphasising the company’s foundational values of customer centricity, quality, and technology. He added, "I look forward to continuing the journey with the talented TVS team and leveraging new opportunities to drive innovation and growth."

Transition

The leadership transition comes alongside a strong financial performance for the company. TVS Motor reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹2,711 crore for FY25, up from ₹2,083 crore in FY24. The company also achieved its highest-ever revenue, recording ₹36,251 crore, a 14% growth from ₹31,776 crore in FY24.

The move also marks the second major transition within the Venu Srinivasan family, as his daughter, Lakshmi Venu, was appointed Vice Chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) on Monday, March 17, 2025. Mallika Srinivasan, wife of Venu Srinivasan, is the Chairman & Managing Director of TAFE.