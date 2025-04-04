Trump's tariffs send US stocks into a spiral, Dow Jones down by 1,600 points

Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs send US markets into shock on Thursday (April 3), an impact not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic. Dow Jones, the stock market index of 30 prominent companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States, is also down by over 1,600 points.

Shares dipped through financial markets across the world over, as anxiety mounted over the destruction President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs could wreak on economies worldwide, including America's own.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a massive 1,679 points (or 4 per cent) and the Nasdaq composite sank 6 per cent.

The S&P 500 slid down 4.8 per cent, which was more than in major European and Asian markets. It was its worst day since the pandemic market crash in 2020.

Most, including Wall Street feared economic growth slowing down and increasing inflation.

Stocks of big tech firm to crude oil dropped to the very value of the US dollar against other currencies. Even gold, which saw an uptick in its trend amid investors seeking safer in-hand options, saw a sinking range on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Reports said that smaller US companies suffered the worst blows, with the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks dropping 6.6 per cent to pull more than 20 per cent below its record.

Worst case scenario

Many analysts felt the US president managed to surprise the markets with "the worst case scenario for tariffs".