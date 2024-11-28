Trump is a 'friend': Goyal sees no hurdles in Indo-US partnership

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) President-elect Donald Trump is a "friend of India" and India-US friendship will only continue to blossom and grow further, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The minister also said he does not foresee any problems in the Indo-US partnership, and exuded confidence that it would further strengthen with the new administration taking over in Washington.

While talking to media on various initiatives and reforms during 10 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Goyal also responded to queries ranging from investment plans of Tesla and Starlink, to laptop import policy, and European Union's "unilateral" green economy regulations.

When asked about how India is placed as the new Trump administration is set to assume charge in the US, the minister said: "I think we need not jump the gun. We should let the new government (in the US) come and take charge and express their formal and official views. But to the best of my understanding of the situation and my own experience in working with the Trump administration ...I do not foresee any problem whatsoever".

Trump, during his election campaign, had alleged that India, among all major countries, imposes the highest tariffs on foreign products and also vowed to introduce a reciprocal tax if elected to power.

Goyal said Prime Minister Modi, the world's most popular leader today, has managed India's international relationships better than ever in the past.

The minister emphasised that Modi has worked with three administrations in the US, the Barack Obama administration, the Donal Trump administration, the Joe Biden administration and "we will again work with the Trump administration".

Goyal emphasised India's relations with the US have got better and better every year.

"As Mr Trump is himself on record to say, my good friend Mr Modi, and the confidence he (Trump) has on the India relationship, India partnership has been expressed on many occasions," he said.

He further said, "Mr Trump is a friend of India, a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I am sure this friendship will only continue to blossom and grow further as is evident from the various comments he has made so far." To a query regarding any update on possible investment by American tech billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla and Starlink, the minister said no discussion has taken place.

He stated that as both issues were handled by different ministries, he had no personal knowledge of what was happening.

"We haven't had any discussions to the best of my knowledge...," the minister said while responding to a query regarding any update on possible investment by Tesla and Starlink.

Goyal further said, "...but both these subjects are handled in different ministries.

The Heavy Industries Ministry looks after automobiles and Starlink will be handled by the Space Department. So, I don't have personal knowledge of what is happening ..." Earlier in April, Musk had pulled out from a much-hyped planned visit to India, including a meeting with the prime minister, at the last moment citing "very heavy Tesla obligations".

It was anticipated that he would announce plans for Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in India and investments of billions of dollars, and the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest.

Goyal was also asked about updates on new guidelines for import of laptops in the country.

To this, he said the new guidelines on India's laptop import policy were still under deliberation by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

About import authorisation system for IT hardware products and guidelines the government is looking at, Goyal said, "I think this is still under deliberation. It is handled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. I am not privy to what is in their mind for the future." In September this year, the government extended the approval system for import of certain IT hardware products, including laptops and tablets, for three months till December 31.

The minister, who on Wednesday held discussions with Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate of France for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad on trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest, also expressed India's "deep disappointment" with the European Union's "unilateral" green economy regulations, stating they are unfair and violate the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities".

Responding to a question on EU's CBAM and EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), Goyal said, "These are issues which are still at reporting stage, not yet been applied on any of our exports. Having said that, I strongly raised this issue with my French counterpart and did express India's deep disappointment on the unilateral regulations and many new regulations that the European Union has come out with, which are not acceptable to anybody in the world, which have been opposed by developed countries as much as by developing and less developed countries".

The senior BJP leader also criticised the Opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings and maligning the image of the country abroad.

He said it is "unfortunate" that the Opposition, while neglecting all the work done by the Modi-led NDA government, keeps defaming the country whether at home or abroad, and also does not even let the Parliament function.

The minister said the days of "negative" thinking are over and now an aspirational young India is moving ahead at a fast pace.

Both Houses of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- were not able to carry substantial business during the first three days of the Winter Session amid Opposition protests on various issues, including alleged corruption charges against the Adani Group.

Later in the day, he also addressed the second DPIIT-CII National Conference on Ease of Doing Business.

In his address at the event, he exhorted the industry to use the single-window clearance system or else the government would consider closing the scheme.

The National Single Window System (NSWS) hosts applications for approvals from 32 central departments and 29 state governments.

"The choice is now with you (industry). If you feel that you are not interested in it...I am spending a lot of money on it and I have come to a stage where I am inclined to abort the entire idea," he said.

Goyal further said NSWS may not be perfect, but he was open to suggestions from the industry to improve it.

He also expressed his dismay over industry not showing the required interest in the national land bank created by the government.

Talking about Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill, he said the government will try to provide retrospective benefits to the industry.

"No retroactive negativity, only retroactive benefits on an optional basis. Please bear that in mind, I don't want to end up with the UPA-type situation where we cause a complete collapse of the trust in India's systems with retroactive taxation coming in and killing investor appetite to come to India.

"Anything we do has to be positive if retroactive, if there is anything which hurts anybody, it can only be prospective. That is the commitment that this government has made on the floor of Parliament," Goyal said.

The government, he added, is actively looking to decriminalise 300 more laws. PTI

