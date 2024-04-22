Top 10 companies to work for in India in 2024, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has published its 8th annual list of the top companies, with more than 5,000 employees, which offer the best prospects in India to grow your career.

The social media platform for business and employment has used internal data and considered different aspects, such as promotions and new skill addition opportunities, to select 25 companies as the best for career progression.

IT firms rule the top three spots while financial services firms occupy the next two. According to LinkedIn, these firms prove how important it is today to invest in the “employee experience”, including upskilling initiatives such as AI training, and offering flexible working arrangements. Not only do these companies attract professionals, these can retain them as well.

The report also mentions that a record number of women freshers have landed jobs, while a growing band of CXOs are looking for work. So, here is the list of LinkedIn Top Companies 2024.

1. Tata Consultancy Services

IT services, consulting, and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the best company to work in India, says the LinkedIn report.

Founded over a century ago, TCS now offers cloud, data and analytics, IoT digital engineering, enterprise solutions, and cognitive business operations services. The company has recently announced its plan to hire fresh engineering graduates from the 2024 batch.

TCS has offices in many Indian cities, notable among them being Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

2. Accenture

Another IT firm, Accenture, is the second-best place to work in India, according to LinkedIn. It deals in cloud, data and AI, cybersecurity, emerging technology, finance and risk management, and enterprise platforms, among others.

Accenture serves firms in aerospace, banking, tech, health, chemicals, and more. The parent company of entities such as Droga5 and Avanade has offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, among others.

3. Cognizant

The third IT firm on the list is Cognizant, which provides services such as automation, consulting, software engineering, and quality engineering and assurance.

Founded in 1994, Cognizant opened a new centre in Bhubaneswar in February and it is expected to employ 5,000 people over the next two years. Among the top locations of Cognizant in India include Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

4. Macquarie Group

Financial services company Macquarie Group is headquartered in Australia operates across verticals such as asset management, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, and commodity trading.

The parent company of entities such as Delaware Investments and Altafiber has offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

5. Morgan Stanley

Another financial services company, Morgan Stanley, occupies the fifth position on the list.

Serving in the field for more than 80 years, the investment banking and financial services multinational works in the domains of wealth management, investing and capital markets, sales and trading, and investment management.

In India, the top locations of the firm are Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

6. Deloitte

Business consulting and services firm Deloitte is one of the “Big Four” global accounting firms. Deloitte, founded in 1845, has clients from across industries such as retail, insurance, automotive, real estate, life sciences, and technology.

Job seekers in tax accounting, investor relations, and auditing roles, take note. Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 professionals in India in the next five years, says LinkedIn. The top locations in India include Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

7. Endress+Hauser Group

Automation machine manufacturing firm Endress+Hauser Group is a Swiss-German company that provides solutions for industrial process engineering.

Founded in 1953, the company offers instruments and solutions across the food and beverage, power and energy, oil and gas, and chemical industries.

With offices in Mumbai and Aurangabad, Endress+Hauser Group is the parent company of entities such as Analytik Jena, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, and Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

8. Bristol Myers Squibb

This US-based biopharmaceutical company is the eighth best company to work for in India.

Bristol Myers Squibb, which began operations in the 1800s, excels in discovering, manufacturing, and delivering advanced medicines for oncological, haematological, immunological, and cardiovascular diseases.

With offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the company employs people in research, information technology, and engineering roles.

9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The ninth place is again taken up by a financial services company. JPMorgan Chase & Co., which started operations more than 150 years ago, offers services in corporate and investment banking, asset and wealth management, and commercial banking.

The top locations in India to work for the company include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

10. PepsiCo

The global food and beverage company and its partners operate 68 factories and 12 brands in India.

Over the next 18 months, the company reportedly plans to hire some 4,000 people for its Global Business Services Centre in Hyderabad. So, do keep your eyes open, especially if you work in sales, business development, and operations roles.

Top PepsiCo offices in India are located in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

More top workplaces in India

Also listed among the top 25 best workplaces in India by LinkedIn are — from 11th to 25th, in that order — transportation, logistics, supply chain and storage company DP World, IT services and IT consulting firm HCLTech, Professional Services firm EY, French automation machinery manufacturing firm Schneider Electric, software development firm Amazon, motor vehicle manufacturing company Continental, IT services and IT consulting firm Mastercard, semiconductor manufacturing company Intel Corporation, ICICI Bank, motor vehicle manufacturing company Michelin, appliances, electrical, and electronics manufacturing firm Fortive, financial services firms Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies Novo Nordisk and Viatris.