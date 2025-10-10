Tide to invest Rs 6,000 crore in India, create 800 new jobs in next 12 months

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) British business management platform Tide on Friday announced a GBP 500 million (Rs 6,000 crore) investment in India over five years, starting 2026.

The investment will increase Tide's employee base in India to 2,300, with over 800 new jobs to be created within the next 12 months, according to a company statement.

These roles will span product development, software engineering, marketing, member support, and operations. Currently, Tide employs more than 1,500 professionals across its offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.

"Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, today announced that it is deepening its long-term commitment to India with a GBP 500 million (Rs 6,000 crore) investment over the next five years, starting 2026. This investment underscores India’s role as a cornerstone of Tide’s global growth strategy.

“With this investment, Tide boosts its original market entry commitment of investing GBP 100 million made in June 2021, delivered ahead of the 5-year mark, reaffirming the company's belief in the scale and potential of India's SME economy,” the company said.

Last month, Tide picked up USD 120 million in funding from global alternative asset management firm TPG, which raised its valuation to USD 1.5 billion. With the investment, Tide said it is doubling down on India as one of its growth engines, strengthening the country’s role as a critical hub powering both domestic and international operations.

Since its launch in India in late 2022, India has become Tide’s fastest-growing market, now serving over 800,000 SMEs in just over 2.5 years. Indian SMEs represent the majority of Tide’s 1.6 million global member base.

“India is the largest and one of the most exciting SME markets in the world and a key pillar of Tide’s global growth strategy. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to India with this new investment. The strength of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, coupled with its world-class talent base, presents immense opportunities for Tide to empower small businesses and deepen UK–India collaboration in fintech,” Tide CEO Oliver Prill said.

Launched in 2017, Tide is backed by Anthemis, Apax Digital Funds, Augmentum Fintech, Creandum, Salica Investments, Latitude, LocalGlobe, SBI Group, Speedinvest and TPG, amongst others. PTI

