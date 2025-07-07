Timeline of India-US mini-trade deal: Trump, Modi and 3 months of talks

India and the United States are likely to finalise a mini trade deal within the next 24-48 hours. The announcement may come just before the July 9 deadline set by US President Donald Trump for new tariffs.

The average tariff under the mini deal is reportedly around 10 per cent, while talks on the comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are expected to begin after July 9.

This deadline also marks the end of a 90-day pause on Trump-era duties that impact several countries, including India.

List of India-US trade negotiations since the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs:

April 2: The tariff trigger

President Trump announces a 10% baseline tariff on most imports, calling it a “Liberation Day” move.

He threatens a second wave of higher, country-specific reciprocal tariffs — up to 26–27% — on nations with “unfair trade practices,” including India, starting April 9.

April 5: India's response

India quickly opens talks after the first tariffs hit. It offers to cut duties on US exports like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, whiskey, and IT hardware.

But New Delhi draws a red line around dairy and agriculture, seeking to shield these sectors, citing domestic sensitivities.

April 9: Trump's tariff pause

In a surprise move, Trump announces a 90-day pause on implementing higher, country-specific reciprocal (26-27%) tariffs.

It gives both countries space to deepen talks and avoid a full-blown trade clash.

May 20-23: Negotiations begin

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visits Washington to finalise a mini-deal by early July to prevent the 26-27% tariff hike.

India agrees to further tariff cuts on select US agri and industrial goods. Dairy and wheat remain off-limits due to domestic sensitivity.

Trump praises India’s "zero tariff offers on key items". As a result, Indian markets react positively and the Sensex jumps 1,300+ points.

In May end, the US government claims the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor, was “only achieved” after Trump stepped in and offered both countries trading access to the US. India denies this.

June: Final round of Negotiations

Delegations from both India and US exchange legal texts. Rules of origin, certification and compliance, dispute resolution clauses remain the sticking points.

US officials say the deal is 90% done — but it’s the final 10% that’s proving hard.

July 1-6: Calls for compromise

EAM S Jaishankar calls for “give and take” to arrive at a conclusion. India stands firm on excluding dairy and rice from the deal while the US continues to push for broader agri access.

Trump extends the tariff deadline to August 1, signaling goodwill but also pressure and warning other countries.

July 7: Trump's ultimatum

As high-level talks continue, Trump announces that tariff letters will be sent out to several countries.

The trade letters are expected to include new reciprocal tariff rates that will take effect from August 1.

The US president announces that any country aligning with the BRICS any country aligning with BRICS — including India — will face an additional 10% tariff.