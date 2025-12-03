Voices That Count, the brand new conversation series from The Federal, took off today (December 3) in Chennai, at the Great Lakes Institute of Management campus. The highlight of the event is a discussion with Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor of India, and Devesh Kapur, Professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS, on their new book A Sixth of Humanity.

Watch the livestreaming here

The discussion, moderated by S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, and Prof Vidya Mahambare, Great Lakes Institute of Management, explores India's "precocious" development path: democracy before development, services before manufacturing, and globalisation before deep domestic capability.

Title Sponsor: Great Lakes

Powered by City Union Bank

Associate Sponsor: Little Flower Group of Institutions

Gifting Partner: Mehta Jewellery

Publishing Partner: HarperCollins

Read the book excerpt here.