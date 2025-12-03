    • The Federal
    3 Dec 2025 10:38 AM IST

    Voices That Count, the brand new conversation series from The Federal, took off today (December 3) in Chennai, at the Great Lakes Institute of Management campus. The highlight of the event is a discussion with Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor of India, and Devesh Kapur, Professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS, on their new book A Sixth of Humanity.

    

    The discussion, moderated by S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, and Prof Vidya Mahambare, Great Lakes Institute of Management, explores India's "precocious" development path: democracy before development, services before manufacturing, and globalisation before deep domestic capability.

