TCS salary hike: Employees receive 4.5-7 pc raise, says report

IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5-7 per cent for a majority of its employees, a report said on Tuesday (September 2).

The Tata group company has started sending the letters of increment to the employees from late Monday evening, and the increments will be applicable from September, sources said, according to a report in PTI.

It can be noted that there has been a slew of headlines on the Human Resources front over the last two months, starting with an announcement to defer pay hikes amid hazy market conditions.

Hikes over 10 per cent for well performers

This was followed up with a surprise announcement to sack 2 per cent of the workforce, or around 12,000 employees, and then came an announcement of pay hikes for 80 per cent of the employees.

As per media reports, most of the employees eligible for the hike were in the lower to mid-levels of the hierarchy.

The sources said the well performers have been given pay hikes of over 10 per cent as well.

The company had reported an inching up of the attrition rate in its June quarter earnings at 13.8 per cent.

TCS has a workforce of over 600,000 employees in 55 countries. TCS generated consolidated revenues of over $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

(With agency inputs)