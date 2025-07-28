TCS layoffs: 'Sholay days' of IT sector are over, says CP Gurnani

With the recent announcement of TCS’s plans to lay off 12,000 employees, former CEO of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani on Monday (July 28) used a famous dialogue from Sholay movie and said the era of judging IT companies based on headcount will be over and it will be mainly on output and outcome-based.

“The focus on the Sholay dialogue ‘Kitne aadmi the’ or judging the Indian IT industry based on headcount – that period will be over,” Gurnani told CNBC-TV18.

Impact of AI on job cuts

“We will have to rewire ourselves to focus on output and outcome-based business models, outcome-based pricing, and more importantly, what it does for business and customers, instead of looking at IT and systems in isolation,” he added.

Further, Gurnani said the job cuts in IT firms could be due to artificial intelligence (AI).

“If you see the job openings at these companies, they have only increased since the previous year. This is because they need more AI engineers, more data scientists, prompt engineers and people who can collapse few functions of an organisation,” he said.

“There is no point of having an HR organisation. Ultimately, it will become how do I serve my employee. That means it is a data-centric organisation, with a human touch,” he added.