Tamil Nadu has maximum number of black spots in NH network: Gadkari

Nearly 5,803 black spots have been identified by the government on the entire National Highways network in the country, the transport and highways minister told the Parliament on Thursday (December 21).

The most number of these highly dangerous stretches are found in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari gave state/UT-wise details of the accidents/fatalities at these black spots based on the data for 2018-2020 received from states.

Stretches of NH of about 500 metres where at least five road accidents have taken place during the three years, resulting in 10 fatalities, are designated as accident black spots.

According to Gadkari, among all states, Tamil Nadu has the maximum of 748 black spots, followed by West Bengal (701), and Telangana (485).

"National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has spent an amount of Rs 15,702.80 crore for repair and maintenance, including measures taken for improvement of above said black spots on NHs entrusted to NHAI during the last five financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23," Gadkari added.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said NHAI has recently taken up review of 39 tunnels in 26 projects on 14 NHs in which review of 17 tunnel projects have been completed and that of five tunnel projects is scheduled to be completed by December.

The construction work of four tunnel projects has not yet commenced, he added.

