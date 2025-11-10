We build green homes because it’s the right thing to do: Realty firm Navin's

As Indian cities grapple with rising temperatures, water scarcity, and mounting construction waste, sustainability in real estate is no longer optional. While commercial developers have moved quickly to meet global ESG norms, the residential sector is still catching up.

In a conversation with The Federal on the sidelines of The Hindu & CPCL Sustainability Summit 2025, Navin Kumar, Managing Director of Navin’s, a Chennai-based real estate developer, explained how his company is integrating sustainability into every project, and why stronger policy support is vital to make green homes affordable and mainstream.

What does sustainable construction mean to you, and how is Navin’s applying it?

Sustainability is a much-discussed but rarely implemented concept, though that’s beginning to change. When we talk about real estate, it’s important to distinguish between commercial and residential projects. Nearly 80% or more of commercial real estate today is sustainably built because tenants demand it. Global corporations such as Toyota, Google, or Amazon insist not only on green-certified buildings but also on high levels of ESG compliance.

In the residential sector, however, progress has been slower. That’s where developers like us step in. At Navin’s, all our projects — whether formally certified or not — are built as green buildings. Every project above 50 units is certified as a green building. For instance, our Bengaluru project, Navin Santya Poetry, is net-zero-water-certified by the IGBC. We focus on both energy and water efficiency, implementing these measures in practice, not just in principle. This is a self-driven initiative — we do it because it’s the right thing to do.

Can green homes be made affordable without compromising on quality or builder margins?

At present, in residential projects, most of the sustainability-related costs are absorbed by the builder. In commercial projects, developers recover costs through reduced long-term maintenance expenses, but in housing, the benefits largely accrue to the homeowner over time — often over a span of 10 to 12 years.

This makes it difficult for developers to recover the additional upfront investment. That’s why I’ve been urging the government to offer incentives — for instance, even a temporary 50% reduction in stamp duty for green-certified homes could make a real difference. Such policy support would encourage more developers to adopt sustainable practices.

How can technology and design drive real estate towards a net-zero future?

The shift toward net-zero construction isn’t a distant goal — it’s already happening. Our Bengaluru project is net zero water, and many commercial buildings today have achieved net zero energy status. The technology exists; what we need now is a strong policy framework and financial incentives to accelerate adoption.

Consumers, understandably, are reluctant to pay 10% more for benefits that are long-term or not immediately tangible. So, the push must come from the government. Making solar panels mandatory in residential buildings has already helped offset energy costs to some extent.

However, we need more consistent incentives — such as additional FSI or reduced stamp duty for sustainable projects — to make green construction financially viable. The technology and design know-how are available; what’s needed is an enabling ecosystem.

What policy or mindset shifts are needed to make sustainability mainstream?

Climate change is real and visible. As world leaders meet in Brazil to discuss these challenges, fast-growing economies like India face the dual challenge of economic expansion and environmental responsibility. Achieving net zero water and energy in real estate is entirely possible — but it requires both government support and the industry’s commitment.

Waste management is a good example. It’s largely dependent on infrastructure, and that’s where India still lags. Globally, infrastructure development trails demand by a few years, but in India, the gap can stretch to decades. Take Chennai’s OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road) corridor: development began in the early 2000s, yet only now — 25 years later — we’re seeing proper sewage and water infrastructure.

If the government can accelerate these basic systems, the private sector can do the rest. There’s enough technology available to make urban infrastructure and housing truly sustainable.

As Chennai faces rising heat and water stress, how can builders enhance climate resilience?

The answer lies in collaboration. Builders can design and construct responsibly, but they need a supportive policy and infrastructure framework. Once the government strengthens water, waste, and energy systems, developers can build homes that are resilient, energy-efficient, and water-smart. The technology to achieve this already exists — it just needs scale and policy backing.

Sustainable homes are often seen as luxury projects. Can they be made affordable for the middle class on a modest budget?

Yes, absolutely. At Navin’s, our certified green apartments start at around ₹40 lakh. For us, the key factor is intent — the commitment to build responsibly. It does cost a little more, perhaps ₹300 extra per square foot, but that can be balanced out with the right incentives and policies.

Government support is essential. If benefits such as reduced stamp duty or higher FSI are offered, it will motivate developers to expand green housing. At the same time, homebuyers should also recognize the long-term value of sustainability.

We also need greater investment in domestic R&D. Many materials and systems used in green construction are imported. Encouraging indigenous innovation can help lower costs and make sustainable housing more accessible. Some states have already introduced additional FSI for green projects — this is the kind of forward-thinking policy that should be adopted across India.

