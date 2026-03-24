Suspicious trades before Trump’s Iran strike pause yield Rs 840 crore in minutes

A sudden burst of trade moments before US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause on strikes on Iran has resulted in a whopping Rs 840 crore profit within 20 minutes. This has caught the attention of stock market experts as the development took place without any public signal.

According to a report in NDTV, at 4:20 pm IST, there were absolutely no news alerts, nor any scheduled briefing, nor any indication that Trump was going to announce a pause on the strikes on Iran. Even then, someone invested over Rs 14,000 crore across two markets at the right time.

Unusual market activity and timing

At about 6:50 a.m. in New York, which is roughly 4:20 p.m. IST, something unusual flickered across the screens. S&P 500 E-mini futures on the CME suddenly saw a burst of activity, not gradual but a sharp spike. At the same time, oil markets moved almost in sync.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty gain as US signals pause in Iran strikes

That timing assumed significance in this case as pre-market trading is usually thin with volumes nowhere near that scale.

Roughly 15 minutes later, at 7:05 am, Trump posted on Truth Social stating that his administration had spoken with Iran and would pause planned strikes on its energy infrastructure. Interestingly, by the time that message reached the public, the trades had already gone through.

‘Coordinated bets’ and market reaction

The report further stated that data from Unusual Whales points to two clear moves placed almost side by side. One was a large bet on equities-S&P 500 futures worth close to Rs 12,600 crore, or 1.5 billion dollars, bought in anticipation of a relief rally.

The other moved in the opposite direction of oil: futures worth around Rs 1,615 crore, or 192 million dollars, were sold, positioning for a drop in crude if tensions eased.

Also Read: Asian markets rebound on US-Iran talk hopes

Within a minute, about 6,200 Brent and West Texas Intermediate contracts changed hands. The value, roughly 580 million dollars, or about Rs 4,870 crore, was several times higher than typical trades at that hour.

Markets reacted immediately when the US President made the announcement. S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2.5 per cent before the opening bell. Oil went the other way. Brent crude slid from 109 dollars to near 92, while West Texas Intermediate fell close to 6 per cent, briefly touching 88.70 dollars a barrel.

Massive gains and rising questions

Estimates suggest that oil price moves alone could have delivered over 100 million dollars in under 20 minutes, about Rs 840 crore.

"In 25 years of watching markets, this is a highly unusual pattern," Matt William, a hedge fund manager, said in a post on X, adding that it was hard to explain a trade of this scale on a Monday morning when there were no event factors such as major economic data releases or Federal Reserve officials' remarks. “As a result, someone may have reaped substantial profits,” he added.

Also Read: Iran media mocks Trump after 48-hour ultimatum melts into 5-day nap

According to a US brokerage market strategist, while causation is difficult to establish, the sequence will raise questions about who stepped in minutes before Trump’s Truth Social post.

There has been no response yet from regulators. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has not commented.